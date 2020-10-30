Elvis Presley’s watch is up for auction

A watch worn by Elvis is being auctioned online by Sworders of Stansted. Picture: JAT PUBLISHING / JOSEPH TUNZI JAT PUBLISHING / JOSEPH TUNZI

A watch linked to Elvis Presley is expected to sell for between £40,000 and £50,000 at auction on November 17.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Corum Buckingham timepiece with a square hobnail dial, black hands and cabochon crown, is engraved with the wording: To Richard from EP.

Elvis was photographed with it on his wrist.

He gave it to Richard Davis, his personal valet and the man responsible for the purchase of much of his wardrobe. He began working for Elvis in the early 1960s.

You may also want to watch:

It is accompanied by an affidavit from Davis stating: “One day Elvis took the watch off his wrist and said there was something wrong with the back of it.

“I turned it over and Elvis had inscribed it to me - he said ‘well I guess it’s yours now’.”

Charlie Hodge, Elvis’s stage director and sometime backing singer, has confirmed the story.

The lot includes photographs of Elvis wearing the watch and a copy of the book Man and his Watch by Matt Hravek in which it is featured.

Sworders Fine Jewellery and Watches will take place online here.

