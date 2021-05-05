Deadline week for Stansted planners amid latest appeal
- Credit: London Stansted Airport
Uttlesford District Council and Manchester Airports Group have until Friday (May 7) to tell the government what they think about Stansted's expansion plans.
MAG wants to increase the airport's capacity, a move rejected by Uttlesford District Council.
They then took the application to the Planning Inspectorate on appeal last summer.
A change in climate laws last month now takes into account emissions from international flights for the first time, leading the Planning Inspectorate to open up a new window for comments.
UDC, MAG and campaign group Stop Stansted Expansion, which is due to change its name to Stansted Airport Watch, are among the commenters.
The plans under appeal include new taxiways and aircraft stands.
You may also want to watch:
The airport wants to accommodate 43 million passengers each year. The current capacity is 35 million passengers.
The new climate laws aim to slash emissions by 75 percent by 2035.
Most Read
- 1 Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?
- 2 Walden teddy bear shop to relocate to new venue
- 3 Ex-prison governor on writing, retirement and baking at Angela Reed
- 4 Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton
- 5 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
- 6 Six days of alfresco dining announced for Market Square
- 7 Air ambulance sent on 'historic' first mission from new base
- 8 Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road
- 9 Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire
- 10 Why a Devon lighthouse has appeared on a Walden bollard
Stansted Airport said: "We will respond as appropriate and necessary within the stated timeframe."