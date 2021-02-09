Stansted hotel ready for quarantine scheme

Published: 5:00 PM February 9, 2021

One of the hotels at Stansted Airport says it has the necessary measures in place to support and implement new government quarantine regulations "quickly and safely".

Under government plans, UK residents returning from Covid-19 hotspots abroad will have to quarantine in airport hotels from February 15.

Passengers will be required to stay in their rooms for 10 nights, with security guards accompanying them if they want to go outside.

Radisson Hotel Group, which runs Radisson Blu at the airport, said: "Through a combination of our Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, verified by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, testing, verification and certification company, and specific enhanced operating procedures, we have all the necessary measures in place to support and implement quarantine services quickly and safely."

A Stansted spokesman said that it is "a matter for the Home Office and Border Force to confirm details of the process and if any local hotels are participating".