Man jailed after urinating next to memorial during London protest

Archant

A Stansted man who was seen urinating next to PC Keith Palmer’s memorial in London has been sent to prison for 14 days.

Andrew Banks, 28, from Manor Road, Stansted, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 15).

The incident happened during protests in London on Saturday, June 13.

Banks was seen urinating next to the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer, who died from wounds after stopping a terrorist carying a knife from entering the Palace of Westminster on March 22, 2017.

Banks handed himself in to police yesterday (Sunday).

Commander Bas Javid, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Keith Palmer was a brave police officer and the memorial stands testament to his courage. Bank’s actions, in stark contrast, were unpleasant and extremely upsetting to PC Palmer’s family and colleagues.

“While I note that Banks did not act with intent, I welcome the sentence handed down by the court for his thoughtless and distasteful behaviour.”