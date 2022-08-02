News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sixty-year-old aims to become oldest man to row the Atlantic solo

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM August 2, 2022
Pete Beatty of Stansted Mountfitchet Lodge aims to become the oldest man to row the Atlantic solo

Freemason and roofer Pete Beatty is getting ready to row 3,800 miles solo and unsupported across the Atlantic Ocean in an attempt to break a world record while raising money for charity.

Pete, who is Worshipful Master at Stansted Mountfitchet Lodge, will row from Portugal to French Guyana and aims to become the oldest man to complete the challenge.

He will be raising money for two charities: Prostate Cancer UK and Tough Enough to Care, which supports men's mental health.

Pete was inspired by the courage of two paratroopers, John Ridgeway and Chay Blyth, who rowed 3,000 miles from Cape Cod to the Aran Islands in June 1966.

The challenge will begin in December, once Pete has completed his year as a master at the lodge.

His friend and fellow Freemason Jon Kemmish said: "Pete is an inspiration to me and I’m sure would be to so many other younger men if they were to know about Pete and his adventure." 

