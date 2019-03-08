Stansted Mountfitchet music teacher is tuning up in a bid to complete unique exam challenge

A music teacher will have a taste of her own medicine when she takes eight grade exams in a single day - on eight different instruments.

Amy Morrow-Plant, from Stansted, will be raising money for Petals, the baby loss counselling charity.

Amy, 29, teaches clarinet and saxophone at Saffron Walden Centre for Young Musicians and Hockerill Anglo European College in Bishop's Stortford.

On Tuesday, July 2, she will sit: grade one guitar, grade two trombone, grade three organ, grade four French horn, grade five flugelhorn, grade six flute, grade seven clarinet, and grade eight saxophone.

She will sit the exams in the chapel at Hockerill Anglo European College.

Before then, on Thursday, June 13, Amy, will hold a fund-raising concert for the charity, also in the chapel.

She will play a mixed repertoire of the exam pieces.

Now mum to her 14-month old daughter, Florence, Amy heard about the work of Petals when a couple in the National Childbirth Trust group she attended when she was pregnant lost a baby.

Amy said: "Petals offers specialised counselling for bereaved people and knows what they have suffered.

"It's very important that people have counselling and it is not available on the NHS.

"I wanted to help but I am not very athletic so I thought this is something that I can do."

Amy, a former pupil at Saffron Walden County High School, studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Her target for the charity is £3,000 and she has already raised £2,500.

She raised money separately to cover the examination entry fees.

The music exams are set by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM).

The marks are out of 150, 100 is a pass, 120 is a merit and 130 is a distinction.

Petals, based in Bottisham, Camridgeshire, was set up as a charity in July 2011.

The founders were a group of health professionals working in maternity care, alongside women who had experienced first-hand the loss of a baby, or trauma during birth.

To donate to Amy's fund for Petals search for Amy Morrow-Plant on Just Giving.