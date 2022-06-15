News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

Muddy Dog Challenge raises over £70K: Pictures from event

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:07 PM June 15, 2022
Adult with a dog, running through mud, in Stansted, Essex for a fundraiser

The muddy fundraiser in Stansted, raising money for Battersea - Credit: Battersea

A muddy dogs fundraiser with water, mud and walking elements has raised over £70,000 in Stansted.

Nearly 500 people and their pets came together at Elms Farm Estate for the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home event.

Friends, family and volunteers clapped participants across the finishing line, where they were each handed a well-earned Muddy Dog Challenge medal and a rosette for their dogs. 

Jasmine Monk, the events officer for the charity, said: "Thank you so much to everyone who came and took part in the Muddy Dog Challenge with us in Stansted.

“We are so grateful to each and every single person and dog who came along – whether they were taking part, volunteering or cheering their loved ones on.

"All the money raised will allow Battersea’s dedicated staff to care for the thousands of dogs and cats that need our help everywhere. We wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone’s support, so thank you.” 

Adults in a pop up pool of water with a dog, part of a Muddy Dogs fundraiser for charity, in Stansted, Essex

Stuart and Sam Douglas with dog Eddie take part in the Muddy Dog Challenge in Stansted, raising money for Battersea - Credit: Battersea

Dog on a lead, human running through a ball pit, Stansted, Essex

This dog make short work of the ball pit during a fundraiser in Stansted for Battersea - Credit: Battersea

Dog on lead, two humans, running through pop up ball pit, Stansted, Essex

A dog and participants take part in the ball pit section of the challenge in Stansted - Credit: Battersea

Owners and their dogs on leads on a muddy trail, Stansted, Essex

A muddy trail, part of the Muddy Dog Challenge in Stansted - Credit: Battersea

Pop up finishing line, Stansted, Essex for a muddy dogs challenge fundraiser

Teams have the finishing line in sight at the Battersea Muddy Dog Challenge, Stansted - Credit: Battersea


Charity Fundraiser
Stansted News

Don't Miss

A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council sign, Saffron Walden, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

New council offices to open in Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Jan Menell who has been awarded a BEM for services to the Uttlesford community

The Queen

Queen's Jubilee Honours for community champions

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Diana Ross headlining The Cambridge Club Festival 2022.

Music | Gallery

Diana Ross reigns supreme at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022

Clare Butler & Ben Jolley

Logo Icon