Gallery

A muddy dogs fundraiser with water, mud and walking elements has raised over £70,000 in Stansted.

Nearly 500 people and their pets came together at Elms Farm Estate for the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home event.

Friends, family and volunteers clapped participants across the finishing line, where they were each handed a well-earned Muddy Dog Challenge medal and a rosette for their dogs.

Jasmine Monk, the events officer for the charity, said: "Thank you so much to everyone who came and took part in the Muddy Dog Challenge with us in Stansted.

“We are so grateful to each and every single person and dog who came along – whether they were taking part, volunteering or cheering their loved ones on.

"All the money raised will allow Battersea’s dedicated staff to care for the thousands of dogs and cats that need our help everywhere. We wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone’s support, so thank you.”

Stuart and Sam Douglas with dog Eddie take part in the Muddy Dog Challenge in Stansted, raising money for Battersea - Credit: Battersea

This dog make short work of the ball pit during a fundraiser in Stansted for Battersea - Credit: Battersea

A dog and participants take part in the ball pit section of the challenge in Stansted - Credit: Battersea

A muddy trail, part of the Muddy Dog Challenge in Stansted - Credit: Battersea

Teams have the finishing line in sight at the Battersea Muddy Dog Challenge, Stansted - Credit: Battersea



