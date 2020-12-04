Stansted school hosts virtual nativity play

Coronavirus restrictions mean schools cannot invite parents to watch children perform in traditional nativity plays this festive season.

However, Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, will record reception year pupils making their stage debuts, and send the video to family members.

Melissa Roberts, reception teacher, said children will wear their costumes and film the performance outside, where singing is allowed.

She added: “This year, the reception children at Magna Carta will be involved in a virtual nativity play.

“We did not want the children and families to miss out, it is also a good way to teach the children the story of Jesus.

“We are so pleased to have come up with an alternative solution, so the children and families do not miss out on their very first school nativity.

“We feel this is such a special memory for them all to have and we are glad it can still go ahead.”