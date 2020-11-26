Students launch second-hand uniform shop

A second-hand school uniform shop has been set up for the first time at Forest Hall School in Stansted.

The Year 11 student executive team are organising the shop, and have met online to plan it as they can’t mix because they are in separate Covid-protective bubbles.

Money raised from the shop will be used by the PTA to benefit the school.

Parents can donate used uniforms in good condition through school reception. They are then washed, photographed and advertised on email and on social media, and sold on to other families.

Sarah Power, the enrichment lead at the school, said: “The team are meeting online once a week to set out their goals. They are teaming up with our PTA to set up and run a uniform shop.

“Lots of families are struggling financially, so this will be one less stress for them. This work also ties in with our mission to become as environmentally friendly as possible.”