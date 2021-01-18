Stansted teachers offered lockdown yoga

Published: 5:45 PM January 18, 2021

Teachers and other staff at Forest Hall School in Stansted are being offered online chair yoga sessions to help them cope with the stresses and strains of lockdown.

Sarah Power, enrichment lead at the school, has launched the weekly 30-minute after-school classes, including stretches which can be done sitting in a chair during the working day.

Chair yoga focuses on posture, introducing movements and stretches for the neck, shoulders, spine, hips, wrists and fingers.

Every session ends with meditation. Sarah said: “More people than ever have signed up to my new yoga classes, because everyone is struggling with working from home in lockdown.

"In our normal jobs at school, we would spend our days going from lesson to lesson, doing break and lunch duties and rushing around the place. Now, we are looking at a screen for 300 minutes each day.

"It’s about looking after ourselves with movement and meditation."

