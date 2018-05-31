Stansted volunteers spruce up Saffron Walden building

The team hard at work at Fairycroft House. Photo: Stansted Airport/CONTRIBUTED. Archant

Volunteers from London Stansted's security compliance team have been hard at work decorating at Fairycroft Arts and Media Centre in Saffron Walden.

Set up by Volunteer Uttlesford, the team got together to spruce up the foyer and main hall of the centre which puts on activities for young people and hosts free music and arts events for the community.

Pat Lodge from Volunteer Uttlesford, said: "The Fairycroft Centre got in touch with Volunteer Uttlesford (VU), asking us to find a group of willing volunteers to help them out. We immediately approached Stansted, who have a big community volunteering programme at the airport, and they offered up a team of budding DIYers to take on the challenge. The team did a great job decorating the foyer and main hall and we and the centre are absolutely delighted with how it looks."

The volunteers were led by Ayhan Reeves, the airport's Security Compliance Manager. He said:

"Apart from a brilliant team bonding opportunity and being able to spend time with colleagues away from the office, it was great to get out and about, representing the airport, and give something back to such a worthwhile community project."

Staff volunteering is one of the main community initiatives of Stansted Airport who say they are always keen to hear from organisations, charities and schools who might require a bit of a help with a project. Details of any project should be sent to stn_communityrelations@stanstedairport.com so the team can assess what kind of help they can offer.