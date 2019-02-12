Stansted woman appeals for return of lanterns stolen from brother’s grave

The lanterns which were stolen from the grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted. Archant

A woman has been left distraught after thieves stole two lanterns from her brother’s grave in Stansted Mountfitchet.

The grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted where the lanterns were stolen from. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted where the lanterns were stolen from. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Keli Ferrier Mardell says the lanterns, described as large, metal and silver-coloured, were stolen from St Mary’s Church in Stansted Mountfitchet between 4pm yesterday (February 21) and 1pm today (February 22) and she is urging the culprits to return them.

“They are very easily identified. They were made for my brother’s grave and to go on a marble plaque,” she said. “As you can imagine we are extremely upset over this. It’s sick stealing from family’s loved ones like this. It feels like they have violated my brothers grave and it hurts...it hurts a lot. I spent my afternoon searching the whole area crying.”

If you have any information about the incident, call Essex Police on 101.