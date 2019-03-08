Starbucks in Saffron Walden reopens after refurbishment

Mayor of Saffron Walden officially reopens Starbucks in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The mayor of Saffron Walden was invited to officially reopen Starbucks on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store has had a full makeover which includes new flooring and LED lighting, modern sofas and seating, and modernised toilets.

The reopening was attended by the mayor, Councillor Paul Fairhurst, and a representative of a charity supported by the store manager - the Matt Smyth Memorial Foundation.

Louise Smyth, from the Matt Smyth Memorial Foundation, said: “We would like to thank the Starbucks manager, Alanis Shakespeare, for allowing us to keep a collection pot on the counter of the Saffron Walden store. We are so close to our £5,000 target to register as a charity to help other children who lose a parent in road traffic accidents.”

Alanis Shakespeare, store manager, said: “We are over the moon with our new and improved store, it has needed a bit of TLC and we are looking forward to seeing customer reactions and also seeing new faces.”