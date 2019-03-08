Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Retailer announces plan to close town store

PUBLISHED: 15:25 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 30 May 2019

Steamer Trading in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Steamer Trading in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The Steamer Trading store in Saffron Walden is set to close, it was announced today (Thursday).

Kitchenware retailer ProCook, which purchased the Steamer Trading brand in January, said the Saffron Walden closure was part of a wider network of eight stores which would be closed.

Some 13 other stores will be re-branded as ProCook outlets.

ProCook owner, Daniel O'Neill said: "After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

"We'll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining eight stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies."

Chief executive Stephen Sanders said: "Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we've come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio. We will be offering full support to those whose roles are affected."

It is understood that six jobs at the Saffron Walden branch, located in Market Street, will be affected.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

CCTV stills released following attempted burglary

Man wanted in connection with theft at Between the Lines in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Stansted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hopes that surgery will help Essex teenager with rare form of motor neurone to walk unaided - family in appeal for funds

Maddi Thurgood

Most Read

Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

CCTV stills released following attempted burglary

Man wanted in connection with theft at Between the Lines in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Stansted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hopes that surgery will help Essex teenager with rare form of motor neurone to walk unaided - family in appeal for funds

Maddi Thurgood

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Man found with fake passport at Stansted Airport is jailed

Hassan Rahimlou. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Retailer announces plan to close town store

Steamer Trading in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: What you’ll learn at our free workshops (translated for humans)

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Performers come together for a day of music in aid of foodbank scheme

Pete Issacs is playing at Saffron Walden Music Day on June 8

Win tickets to see Strictly professionals Neil and Katya Jones in West End show

Sommium stars Strictly professionals Neil and Katya Jones
Drive 24