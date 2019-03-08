Retailer announces plan to close town store

Steamer Trading in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Steamer Trading store in Saffron Walden is set to close, it was announced today (Thursday).

Kitchenware retailer ProCook, which purchased the Steamer Trading brand in January, said the Saffron Walden closure was part of a wider network of eight stores which would be closed.

Some 13 other stores will be re-branded as ProCook outlets.

ProCook owner, Daniel O'Neill said: "After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

"We'll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining eight stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies."

Chief executive Stephen Sanders said: "Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we've come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio. We will be offering full support to those whose roles are affected."

It is understood that six jobs at the Saffron Walden branch, located in Market Street, will be affected.