Stick to the paths while bluebells bloom, says Essex Wildlife Trust
- Credit: Supplied by Essex Wildlife Trust
The woodland floor in Essex is often carpeted by bluebells at this time of year.
Wildlife experts in the county are warning visitors to 'stick to the paths' to avoid destroying the fragile flowers.
Essex Wildlife Trust said the delicate plants take between five and seven years to establish, so damaging bluebells could have long-lasting consequences.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: "Stick to marked pathways and be mindful of where you tread to ensure the spectacle can continue for many generations to come."
They maintain woodland in Uttlesford which is a sea of colour caused by spring flowers, including bluebells, in May.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson said: "West Wood, Thaxted and Shadwell Wood, Saffron Waldon are both prime examples of ancient woodland.
"Lilac bluebells, buttery oxlips and bright white wood anemones provide dazzling displays of colour throughout the spring months."
Most Read
- 1 Walden teddy bear shop to relocate to new venue
- 2 New mayor, deputy mayor and leader appointed for town council
- 3 Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton
- 4 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
- 5 Ex-prison governor on writing, retirement and baking at Angela Reed
- 6 Market Square event organisers "amazed" at popularity of dine-out event
- 7 Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?
- 8 Katherine Semar pupils hold May Day festival of dance
- 9 Deadline week for Stansted planners amid latest appeal
- 10 Six days of alfresco dining announced for Market Square
Around half the world's bluebells are found in the UK.