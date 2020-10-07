Advanced search

How Newport care home kept residents smiling despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 October 2020

A resident has their nails done during a pamper afternoon at The Grange care home in Newport. Picture: Country Court Care

Pub lunches and pampering sessions have kept residents smiling through lockdown, according to The Grange care home in Newport.

The Grange Care Home in Newport has its own pub! Picture: Country Court CareThe Grange Care Home in Newport has its own pub! Picture: Country Court Care

The Grange, which offers residential, respite and specialised dementia care for up to 40 people at its site in Fallow Drive, has its own pub, where residents can have lunch and take part in a quiz and sing-along.

Pamper afternoons are also a favourite with residents who can get their nails painted and hair cut thanks to an on-site salon.

During the coronavirus crisis, visits have been restricted, but staff have kept families up to date with activities via regular video calls and the home’s Facebook page.

The Grange has stringent health and safety measures in place to protect residents and staff, including regular Covid-19 testing, and there have been no positive cases so far.

Residents’ special days are always marked and celebrated, the most recent being an afternoon to celebrate a 98th birthday.

