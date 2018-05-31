Advanced search

Store staff raise hundreds of pounds for hospital charity

PUBLISHED: 07:32 26 December 2019

Glasswells staff hand over funds to the My WiSH charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The annual Glasswells charity quiz night raised £1,140 for the My WiSH charity.

The family-run home furnishing store hosted its 13th annual quiz night with 21 teams made up of employees as well as doctors and nurses from West Suffolk Hospital all battling it out for the distinguished title of 2019 champions.

The funds will go towards Christmas decorations for the children's Rainbow ward at West Suffolk Hospital.

Paul Glasswell, managing director of Glasswells, which has a store in Saffron Walden, said: "We are over the moon to have raised such a significant sum of money, I cannot thank our staff enough for their continued enthusiasm and generosity."

Amy Hatch, fundraising officer for My WiSH, said: "I can hand on heart say that it really is making an impact to how our younger patients are feeling on the ward, nobody wants to spend the festive period in hospital, but thanks to Glasswells and our other supporters, hopefully our young patients will still have a magical experience."

