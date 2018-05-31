Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP Archant

The chairman of a campaign group said an offer has been submitted to save a Saffron Walden pub.

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) campaign and Saffron Walden Community Pub, had to raise £58,000 by June 20 through shares of at least £50.

The Railway Arms pub was purchased by Charles Wells around 2014, but closed in 2017. After several planning applications from the company were refused by the Uttlesford District Council, the building was given an ‘Asset of Community Value’ status, leaving way for what could be the first community-owned pub in Saffron Walden.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Kenny said: “We are expecting to be hearing about it this week the latest.

“It’s all in their hands now. We have done all we can do, and they are in possession of our offer.”