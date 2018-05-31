Advanced search

Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 17:57 07 July 2020

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Archant

The chairman of a campaign group said an offer has been submitted to save a Saffron Walden pub.

Dave Kenny, chairman of the Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) campaign. Photo: Rachel Clarke.Dave Kenny, chairman of the Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) campaign. Photo: Rachel Clarke.

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) campaign and Saffron Walden Community Pub, had to raise £58,000 by June 20 through shares of at least £50.

The Railway Arms pub was purchased by Charles Wells around 2014, but closed in 2017. After several planning applications from the company were refused by the Uttlesford District Council, the building was given an ‘Asset of Community Value’ status, leaving way for what could be the first community-owned pub in Saffron Walden.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Kenny said: “We are expecting to be hearing about it this week the latest.

“It’s all in their hands now. We have done all we can do, and they are in possession of our offer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Town raises the tone of lockdown at music festival

Saffron Walden musician James White. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Horrible Histories and Dinosaur World Live coming to the drive-in at Newmarket

Dinosaur World Live is among the family entertainment on offer at Utilita Live From The Drive-in at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Robert Day.

Cambridge Open Studios will have artists displaying work in their windows and front gardens

Saffron Walden Market by Sonia Villiers - one of the artists whose work will be shown. Picture: SONIA VILLIERS

Most Read

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Town raises the tone of lockdown at music festival

Saffron Walden musician James White. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Horrible Histories and Dinosaur World Live coming to the drive-in at Newmarket

Dinosaur World Live is among the family entertainment on offer at Utilita Live From The Drive-in at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Robert Day.

Cambridge Open Studios will have artists displaying work in their windows and front gardens

Saffron Walden Market by Sonia Villiers - one of the artists whose work will be shown. Picture: SONIA VILLIERS

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

The show will go on! Peterborough New Theatre to stage Aladdin in December

Pasha, Aljaz and Graziano, dancers from Strictly, will be at The New Theatre Peterbrough. Picture: NEW THEATRE, PETERBOROUGH

At last! A live show - the Comedy Store at Chelmsford City Racecourse

Maureen Younger. Picture: MAUREEN YOUNGER

Cambridge Open Studios will have artists displaying work in their windows and front gardens

Saffron Walden Market by Sonia Villiers - one of the artists whose work will be shown. Picture: SONIA VILLIERS

Socially distanced fairies and elves as Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden reopens

Audley End Miniature Railway has re-opened. Picture: AUDLEY END MINIATURE RAILWAY