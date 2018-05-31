Advanced search

Students attend lessons on life

PUBLISHED: 11:15 18 February 2020

Forest Hall School, Stansted Mountfitchet. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Forest Hall School, Stansted Mountfitchet. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Keeping happy, being healthy and feeling safe were all on the timetable during a recent life skills day at Forest Hall School in Stansted Mountfitchet.

For one day only, it was out with English and maths, and in with lessons on online safety, healthy relationships and sex.

Year 9 students took part in sessions on gender and sexuality, the LGBT community and sexual health.

Year 10 students were involved in a 'keeping children safe' day, participating in interactive sessions on gangs, carrying weapons and the impact of drugs.

Lewis Davis, a humanities teacher, said: "The key aim of the day was to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be happy, healthy and safe in their adult lives when they leave us after year 11.

"Sessions like these provide students with opportunities they would not get through their conventional lessons. Everyone found the workshops and sessions engaging, powerful, useful and memorable."

