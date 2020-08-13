A-Level results 2020: Newport students ‘went the extra mile’

Joyce Frankland Academy Newport student Anezka Gilder-Wood will study astrophysics at Royal Holloway. Photo: Supplied by JFAN. Supplied by JFAN

A-Level results for Newport and Saffron Walden students have been announced today, August 13.

Joyce Frankland Academy Newport student Ewan Ferdinandi will study physics at Imperial College, London. Photo: Supplied by JFAN. Joyce Frankland Academy Newport student Ewan Ferdinandi will study physics at Imperial College, London. Photo: Supplied by JFAN.

At Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport (JFAN), Anezka Gilder-Norfolk has accepted a place at Royal Holloway to study astrophysics.

Ewan Ferdinandi will be taking up a place at Imperial College, London, to study physics.

Other students are going on to study at a variety of universities including, the University of York, the University of Warwick, the University of East Anglia and the University of Bristol.

A spokesperson for JFAN said: “In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to celebrate our students’ and their achievements, as well as their resilience and fortitude.

“Our Year 13s have faced the most extraordinary set of circumstances experienced by any graduating cohort in recent times; and they have done so with admirable equanimity. At all times our students have represented the academy and themselves in the best possible way.

“We are very proud of the academic progress made by our students and we are celebrating all of them. They have worked enormously hard and have exemplified the academy’s core values to explore, fulfil and flourish.”Students at JFAN have gone beyond academic success and showed energy in enthusias in many different areas.

The high school graduates have worked tirelessly to raise money for charities, including Cancer Research UK and Mind.

JFAN Students have also taken part in trips to New York and Barcelona, enriching their cultural experience.

Principal Duncan Roberts said: “I am so incredibly proud of our students’ achievements, not just this year, but throughout their time at Joyce Frankland Academy, many of whom have been with us for seven years.

“It was lovely to see so many of them on results day and celebrate their successes together. I have no doubt, that regardless of the remarkable challenges that students have had to face, they will go on to achieve great things.”

