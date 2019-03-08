Newmarket judges pick Saffron Walden schoolgirl as top young guide to stables in competition

Paige Peacock and a foal at Newmarket stud Archant

Saffron Walden County High School pupil hosts a tour at Newmarket stables after winning a competition.

A pupil at Saffron Walden County High School has hosted a tour at The National Stud after winning a competition.

Paige Peacock, 14, was named an official junior tour guide after showing a passion for horseracing. The judges were impressed that she volunteers and educates visitors at her school farm.

Paige received top tips from Discover Newmarket guide Larry Bowden before telling interesting facts to visitors during a group tour of The National Stud.

Paige said: "I loved seeing the foals and the retired legends, meeting a Gold Cup winner was very exciting. Everything Larry said was so interesting and everyone on the tour was hooked on every word.

"I can't wait to be old enough to do the Stud Diploma and definitely want to make a career for myself in the racing industry."

Discover Newmarket's manager, Tracey Harding, said: "Paige's love of horses came across."