Newmarket judges pick Saffron Walden schoolgirl as top young guide to stables in competition

PUBLISHED: 10:29 16 October 2019

Paige Peacock and a foal at Newmarket stud

Paige Peacock and a foal at Newmarket stud

Archant

Saffron Walden County High School pupil hosts a tour at Newmarket stables after winning a competition.

A pupil at Saffron Walden County High School has hosted a tour at The National Stud after winning a competition.

Paige Peacock, 14, was named an official junior tour guide after showing a passion for horseracing. The judges were impressed that she volunteers and educates visitors at her school farm.

Paige received top tips from Discover Newmarket guide Larry Bowden before telling interesting facts to visitors during a group tour of The National Stud.

Paige said: "I loved seeing the foals and the retired legends, meeting a Gold Cup winner was very exciting. Everything Larry said was so interesting and everyone on the tour was hooked on every word.

"I can't wait to be old enough to do the Stud Diploma and definitely want to make a career for myself in the racing industry."

Discover Newmarket's manager, Tracey Harding, said: "Paige's love of horses came across."

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

