A young adult from Uttlesford has been chosen for a national campaign for the next stage of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Jamie Jeyes - known to friends as JJ - has been selected for the project called 'Hope'. His photo will be used for six months in the UK.

Jamie from North End is a student with Bedazzle, which has performing arts courses for young people with learning disabilities and autism at Saffron Walden Youth Hub and Fairycroft House. It trains those who want a professional career in the entertainment industry, through nationally accredited training and work experience.

He is also on the books of sister talent agency iNCLUSIVE TALENT which launched last year and gives clients of all abilities the opportunity to audition for paid professional work.

Jamie, 20, had his photograph taken for his first paid role.

He was asked to look into a corner of the room and look hopeful - and nailed the desired outcome within the first 10 minutes.

Mum Jo said: "According to Sarah, Jamie's agent, they got immediate feedback to say how brilliant he was."

Jo said the campaign's goal is to encourage younger people to get the Covid vaccination and the second dose, giving hope as infection numbers fall.

Jamie, who has Down's Syndrome, has also been filmed for promotional videos created on behalf of Uttlesford District Council, to encourage shoppers to return by highlighting the Covid safety measures in place.

He also works in Cafe Cornell, a community café and training academy in Smallbridge Road, Saffron Walden which opened in May that is part of the Enterprise East Group CIC.

And he takes part in Independence Project and has recently enjoyed going bowling and going out for lunch. Jamie said he likes getting involved in shows, playing the drums and dancing the best.

He created 21 TikTok videos in 21 days to raise awareness of World Down Syndrome Day.

Diane Janssen, Bedazzle’s founder and course director, said: "I'm thrilled for Jamie."

Diane said they also had four students selected to audition for a fast food company commercial.

"There were over 12,000 submissions for the roles and only a select few were chosen to audition. This is a huge achievement."