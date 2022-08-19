News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sully, 12, cuts hair for charity after Greggs-inspired outfit goes viral

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:50 AM August 19, 2022
Sully in his viral Greggs outfit before and after his haircut

Sully in his viral Greggs outfit before and after his haircut - Credit: Kerinda Ibbotson

A 12-year-old boy has had his hair shaved off for charity after his head-to-toe Greggs outfit went viral on TikTok.

Sully Cole went viral at the Edinburgh Fringe with a video posted by his friend Alfie Dunkley showing him wearing a full Greggs outfit from a collaboration between the bakery and Primark.

Sully having his hair cut at MR Barbers in Saffron Walden

Sully having his hair cut at MR Barbers in Saffron Walden - Credit: Kerinda Ibbotson

After his viral success, Sully, who attends Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport, chose to cut off his hair in aid of Cancer Research in memory of a family friend who died from cancer, while donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust for children with hair loss.

Sully, who grew his hair long during the pandemic, had his hair cut by barber Tom Moseley at MR Barbers in Saffron Walden.

He has raised more than £1,000 for charity so far. To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sully2010.

To view the viral video go to https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNguUMeK/?k=1

