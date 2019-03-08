Advanced search

Sunshine and Spitfires at Duxford air show

PUBLISHED: 08:56 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 25 September 2019

Duxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Duxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Fifty years on from the movie Battle of Britain, IWM Duxford celebrated the famous World War Two military campaign in the skies at its final air show of the season.

Duxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCKDuxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

The annual Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show attracted nearly 40,000 spectators to the historic Cambridgeshire airfield over the weekend.

While the sun shone and the sky was blue on Saturday, the Duxford crowd - and the old warbirds taking to the air - had to contend with rain on the Sunday, forcing some displays to be called off.

This year's Battle of Britain show celebrated movies made at the country's best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a film theme and several of the displays set to music from cinematic favourites such as Memphis Belle, Pearl Harbour and Battle of Britain.

Among the many highlights in the air was the show's opening set piece to commemorate 50 years since the Battle of Britain movie was released. A group of Hispano Buchons with Luftwaffe markings reenacted a dogfight scene from the movie, while four Hurricanes also flew in formation.

Duxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCKDuxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Spectators also saw the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' escorted by P-47 Thunderbolt 'Nellie B', while the sight and sounds of a mass flypast of 15 Spitfires - including nine in a diamond formation - provided a stunning and emotional finale.

While unable to fly on the opening day, visitors on the Sunday saw an Avro Lancaster from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) in the air.

Meanwhile on the ground at the Imperial War Museums site, visitors to the AirSpace Zone could see digitised and rarely seen footage of the making of the 1969 Battle of Britain film, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Michael Caine classic.

There were numerous visitors dressed in vintage attire all hoping to win the best dressed competition, and countless re-

Duxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCKDuxford air show. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

enactors capturing the spirit of the era. The Spirit of Britain, a living history group, dressed up as RAF Battle of Britain pilots and the Women's Auxiliary Air Force. Dancers also took to the floor to the sound of a live swing band inside the museum, while visitors were able to get up close to the historic aircraft on the airfield.

Next year's September air show at IWM Duxford will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

