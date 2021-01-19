Published: 7:00 AM January 19, 2021

Nick Parish of the Co-op in Great Dunmow and Martin Tritton, chairman of Thaxted Rangers Football Club - Credit: Co-op

Thaxted Rangers Football Club has received £500 from the Co-op stores in Great Dunmow and Great Bardfield.

Club chairman Martin Tritton said they have been cheered by "fantastic" community support since the October break-in and vandalism, including this support from Nick Parish, the store's team manager at Great Dunmow Co-op, and Daniel Powell, the store manager at Great Bardfield Co-op.

Co-op said the money was raised and donated in response to the club's break-in, to try and help the club with the rebuild and security improvements.

Martin said: "There is equipment to purchase including CCTV which will provide support for us and the community as well.

"We are a growing club. We have so many kids that want to play football. We are having to buy new equipment, some of our goal posts are old and we need to to replace those.

"The local community has reached out to us and recognised what we are able to give to the community as well. It's more prevalent because we are not playing football now (in lockdown), how much it's missed, how much fun and enjoyment that brings."



