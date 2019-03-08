Superstore will donate surplus food to Uttlesford community group

Aldi's Saffron Walden store is now donating surplus food directly to Uttlesford Foodbank to help redistribute supplies to those most in need in the area.

The new partnership follows on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly, which has already donated one million meals to charities across the UK in 2019.

Aldi has paired up 19 stores in Essex with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

The trial began in January 2019, and following its success, was rolled out across Aldi's entire store estate.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent now the trial has been extended to its more than 830 stores.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "We're always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate. This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across Essex.

"Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products."

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK. Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address. This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most."

Any local charities in Saffron Walden looking to partner up with an Aldi store should e-mail aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.

Aldi says it has not sent any waste to landfill since 2014, and has also pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50 per cent by 2030 as part of the Friends of Champions network.