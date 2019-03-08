New cafe will be 'great addition' to town

The charity Support 4 Sight has opened a new café in Saffron Walden.

Café S4S, in George Street, is open to all to enjoy a coffee or tea with some cake as well as being a safe place for those with disabilities to come to whilst their friend or family member shop locally and know they are supporting a great charity.

The café is working in partnership with local organisation ECL and charity Enterprise East to give people with learning difficulties an opportunity to gain experience of working in hospitality.

Gary Hyams, chief executive of Support 4 Sight, said: "The café is a great addition for the local community and offers a feel good factor for people to enjoy themselves as well as being able to support our charity at the same time and help improve the lives of those living with sight loss."

Café S4S is currently open Tuesday's and Thursday's with the view to open Wednesday and Fridays in due course.