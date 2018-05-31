Support for Uttlesford businesses and employers affected by coronavirus

Hundreds of local businesses across the district will shortly be receiving funding from Uttlesford District Council (UDC) to help them through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has made several funding schemes available for UDC to administer.

A spokesperson for UDC said: “The schemes include grants of £10,000 for all businesses in receipt of small business rate relief and rural rate relief.

“For businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector, there are grants available of £25,000, if they occupy a property with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000, and a grant of £10,000, if the rateable value is below £15,000.

“The council is keen to ensure all eligible businesses get access to this grant funding to help them during this difficult period.”

The team is urging the estimated 1,600 businesses which have not yet been in touch, but which are eligible for the funding, to register their details online for their funding to be processed.

The form can be accessed via: www.uttlesford.gov.uk/covid19-business-grants-fund.

“The council will endeavour to make the grant payments as soon as possible, subject to any verification checks that are needed.

“There is no need to contact the council if you have completed the online form – you will receive confirmation once the payment has been processed,” the council spokesperson added.

Businesses which do not have access to the internet are advised to contact UDC by phone on 01799 510510. A paper form can then be issued to the respective businesses.

For further advice, including details of government schemes and initiatives which businesses may be able to access, please visit UDC’s website at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/business.

Meanwhile, businesses within the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors which pay business rates will benefit from a 12-month payment holiday this year. This will automatically be applied to business rate accounts and revised bills will be sent out in due course.

Almost 300 local businesses have already been online to the dedicated website page to request funding. UDC’s revenues team is currently processing these in order to make grant payments as soon as possible.

