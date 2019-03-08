Supporters rally round as Sam steps up his recovery race

Sam Norris received a signed shirt from Norwich FC. picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A teenager who suffered a serious brain injury in a crash during a race at the British Youth Speedway Championship, has been making huge progress on his road to recovery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Norris, 15, from Linton, was allowed home from Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for the first time on July 27 after spending more than a month in intensive care.

A post from Sam's official Facebook page announced that leaving the head injury unit would at last allow him to "get used to life outside of Addenbrooke's".

Sam suffered his injury at the youth championship event held in Glasgow in June.

Sam leaving Cambridge, Sam has been admitted to the brain injury rehabilitation centre at the Children's Trust in Tadworth, Surrey, which he described as a "mixture of emotions".

Although his family say it's too soon to say whether or not he'll be able to race again, Sam's "determination to want to ride again is motivating him to tackle any tasks given to him".

Alongside his recovery, Sam was also invited to visit the Mildenhall Speedway in Suffolk, earlier this month, where he managed to get out of his wheelchair and walk around, meeting both the home and away riders.

The world of speedway racing has also returned the favour, as ex-grasstrack racer Maxine Beck paid Sam a visit whilst he was in recovery. They shared some stories from their time on the track whilst helped to boost Sam's spirits.

Sam has also felt plenty of encouragement and support from his local community. A couple of builders altered the steps outside the front of his family home to make it more accessible for Sam. He was also lucky enough to receive a signed Norwich City FC shirt from the team in support his journey back to full health.

On June 21 at Ashfield Stadium, in Glasgow, where the incident happened, a collection was held for Sam, with £3,735 raised, a total which is set to be topped up to £5,000 by the Facenna family, owners of Glasgow Tigers Speedway club.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page set up to support Sam has raised more than £8,500. The page had a target of £3,000 to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for Sam's family.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-norris.