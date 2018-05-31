Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road
PUBLISHED: 18:04 15 June 2020
Andra Maciuca
An offesive word directed towards the Prime Minister has been scrawled on a popular road in Saffron Walden.
The words F*** Boris were noticed by a resident on Thaxted Road, just after the roundabout leading to Aldi, off Peaslands Road.
The interjection targetting Boris Johnson was sprayed in red paint. Spotted on Friday, June 12, the offensive word had already been blacked out today (Monday, June 15), and by this afternoon the Prime Minister’s first name had been covered up too.
A spokesperson for Essex County Council said earlier today: “There is an Essex Highway crew working in the area. We have asked them to interrupt their work to cover this up.”
