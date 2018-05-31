Advanced search

Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road

PUBLISHED: 18:04 15 June 2020

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Andra Maciuca

An offesive word directed towards the Prime Minister has been scrawled on a popular road in Saffron Walden.

The words F*** Boris were noticed by a resident on Thaxted Road, just after the roundabout leading to Aldi, off Peaslands Road.

The interjection targetting Boris Johnson was sprayed in red paint. Spotted on Friday, June 12, the offensive word had already been blacked out today (Monday, June 15), and by this afternoon the Prime Minister’s first name had been covered up too.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council said earlier today: “There is an Essex Highway crew working in the area. We have asked them to interrupt their work to cover this up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Man jailed after urinating next to memorial during London protest

Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed

Julie Redfern of BID takes delivery of the hanging baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Operation Sceptre: Police target road and rail networks in a countywide joint operation covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Man jailed after urinating next to memorial during London protest

Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed

Julie Redfern of BID takes delivery of the hanging baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Operation Sceptre: Police target road and rail networks in a countywide joint operation covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Man jailed after urinating next to memorial during London protest

School students in Stansted take part in National Writing Day as they continue to learn from home

Ellen Rankin, Year 8 at Forest Hall School, is involved in National Writing Day. Picture: Forest Hall School

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun
Drive 24