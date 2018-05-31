Advanced search

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

PUBLISHED: 17:22 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 15 July 2020

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Copyright © 2016 Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Town Council is believed to be the first out of 10,000 local councils in England to lobby the UK government to take action on black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) lives, a councillor has said.

Green Party Councillor Trilby Roberts put forward the motion to support BAME people. Picture: Dr. Rick Wylie.Green Party Councillor Trilby Roberts put forward the motion to support BAME people. Picture: Dr. Rick Wylie.

The full council meeting on Monday, July 13, gave unanimous backing for a motion to support BAME communities.

Cllr Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden, will write to the government this week, including to Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch, who is also Minister for Equalities.

Cllr Jonathon Toy will ensure, when the paper goes to government, that the motion tackles institutional and societal injustices. “Unconscious bias is such a core factor,” he said.

But previous town mayor, Cllr Arthur Coote, said that what is more important is having black people on the town council. “I don’t think our middle-aged people have the slightest idea of what the black community feels,” he added.

Samantha Naik sent a BLM petition to MP Kemi Badenoch last month. Photo: Supplied by Samantha Naik.Samantha Naik sent a BLM petition to MP Kemi Badenoch last month. Photo: Supplied by Samantha Naik.

The motion, proposed by councillor Trilby Roberts, called out the “continuing inequality and mistreatment of BAME people” and asked for support for the Black Lives Matter movement and Windrush scandal victims.

Cllr Roberts told the meeting: “There are 10,000 [local] councils in England. We can be a leader in taking strong action and support BLM.”

Samantha Naik, a BAME woman who lives in Newport, said: “A few months ago, Terry Ralph racially abused a woman in Saffron Walden. That woman could have been me. When I read this in the Reporter, I was tearful. How did those children feel seeing their mother abused?

“For me as a BAME woman, racism is a matter of life and death. I personally experienced racial abuse and it really hurts. By saying Black Lives Matter, you are saying my life matters to you just as much as it means to me. Racism is also a covert issue.”

Cllr Asker replied to Ms Naik, saying she was “extremely sorry” this happened and that the council “supports the BLM philosophy”.

Cllr Daniel Brett of Stansted Parish Council said he had personal experience of racism and street abuse together with his Asian wife and mixed race son.

The motion, excluding the amendments from Cllr Toy, can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

6 of the best burger joints in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best burger joints around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow. Image: Getty

London Stansted airport to appeal planning permission refusal

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden businesses need your support now coronavirus restrictions are easing

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

6 of the best burger joints in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best burger joints around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow. Image: Getty

London Stansted airport to appeal planning permission refusal

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden businesses need your support now coronavirus restrictions are easing

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

District council set to discuss long-debated BAME initiative

Barbara Light

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Get your thank you message to your Year 6 child’s teacher in the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden district schools have had to adapt during the coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Painted stones thank NHS heroes and delight in Saffron Walden

These painted stones were left at Saffron Walden Community Hospital to thank NHS workers. Picture: Lynne Foster