First novel with a leading lady called Jane Walden is published by town resident

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 July 2020

Essex author TA Rosewood. Picture: Marcus Howlett of i-photography.co.uk

Marcus Howlett of i-photography.co.uk

A woman who was inspired by meeting author Jojo Moyes at the opening of Hart’s Books in Saffron Walden has penned her first novel.

Traci Wood, who goes by the pen name TA Rosewood, took the decision to start writing again after meeting the author in 2015.

JoJo Moyes led the applause for Traci’s progress when she shared that she was writing again at an author event last year.

Reasonable Lies by TA Rosewood has now been published and the leading lady is called Jane Walden, inspired by the town where Traci lives.

She said: “We moved here five years ago and we absolutely love it, it’s just the best decision we ever made.

Reasonable Lies by TA Rosewood, with the leading lady Jane Walden's name inspired by Saffron Walden. Picture: TA RosewoodReasonable Lies by TA Rosewood, with the leading lady Jane Walden's name inspired by Saffron Walden. Picture: TA Rosewood

“I thought I just wanted Walden in there.”

Traci started writing as a teenager and when she was asked to write two pages in a GCSE exam, she ended up writing 30 - and was marked down for writing too much! She also had her poems published in her teens and early 20s. However, the road to finishing her first book was not a smooth one.

Just one month into writing, her mother became ill and she had to take a break for nearly two years.

Her mother recovered and encouraged Traci to continue. The book is now finished and is available as a digital Kindle download or as a paperback through Amazon.

“This has been a very exciting journey so far and I’ve had so much support,” she said.

“My old secondary school form teacher who was also my science teacher got in touch on Facebook and said ‘I hear you have written a book’. I sent her a book - she loved it and she left a lovely review.”

Mum of two Traci is now concentrating on a career as an author. She previously ran an online wedding directory and events for the wedding industry for 10 years, was named Online Innovator of the Year 2018 at the Uttlesford business awards and gained two Essex digital awards.

Her husband Leonardo designed her bookcover. Traci has had to learn to write with the “wrong” hand after a fall, and is planning signed books with a bookmark.

