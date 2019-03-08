Exhibition shines a light on the natural history of Uttlesford

Natural sciences officer, James Lumbard, comes face-to-face with a polecat from the museum's collections. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Take Away the Walls, a new special exhibition at Saffron Walden Museum, showcases the wildlife of north-west Essex and explores how getting outdoors can benefit people and the planet.

Visitors can discover the everyday wildlife of Uttlesford through the exhibition, including the museum's most recently donated objects.

Take Away the Walls brings natural history right up to date, the museum says, showcasing the return of native species which have been extinct in north-west Essex for more than 100 hundred years.

Visitors will be able to explore how human influence has changed Uttlesford's distinctive plant and animal communities, and see how wildlife hotspots can be created at home.

James Lumbard, natural sciences officer at Saffron Walden Museum, said: "The exhibition opens our eyes to the wildlife we see every day, and reveals its hidden stories.

"Humans are often seen as wildlife villains, but we can also be a huge help to species that are struggling to survive. Not only that, getting active and spending time outdoors is good for our health, our happiness and for creating healthy places to live." Take Away the Walls runs until November 3 in the museum's ground floor special exhibitions gallery.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays and bank holidays, 2pm-5pm (closing at 4.30pm from November to February). Admission is £2.50 for adults, discounts £1.25, with children free.

For more information about the exhibition, see the museum's website: www.saffronwaldenmuseum.org or call 01799 510333.