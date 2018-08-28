Advanced search

Take part in Saffron Walden Music Festival for young musicians

PUBLISHED: 13:21 22 January 2019

Last year's winners of Saffron Walden Music Festival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Saffron Walden Music Festival is an event hosted by Saffron Walden County High School for young people up to the age of 18 currently in school in Essex, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The festival has classes for all ability levels from pre-Grade 1 to post-Grade 8 and there will be professional adjudicators on hand to give encouraging feedback and advice and to award medals and certificates.

There is a challenge cup to be won in the Grade 7-8 class for each section and the overall winner of each section goes forward to the Sunday afternoon Young-Musician style ‘winners’ concert’ in Saffron Hall on March 3 at 5pm.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, January 24.

