Quiz

Take our quiz to see how well you know the coronavirus lockdown rules

How many people can you meet under the latest lockdown rules?

With guidance from the government changing and updating, how well do you really know the rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus?

Since March, the government has introduced more rules to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we can go out and meet people, but how many should we meet under the new rules and how should we behave under certain circumstances? Can we now gather for a group pizza?

While some instructions have been clear, others have caused confusion. This is why we created a quiz - for you to see how well you know some of the rules regarding lockdown.

Take the quiz - and then check out how many deaths have been in your village, town or city. The latest coronavirus death figures show Great Dunmow has had the highest percentage of Covid-19 deaths across Uttlesford and Braintree. Meanwhile, Saffron Walden has the lowest figures with one death in the town.