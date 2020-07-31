Advanced search

Quiz

Take our quiz to see how well you know the coronavirus lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 11:24 31 July 2020

How many people can you meet under the latest lockdown rules? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How many people can you meet under the latest lockdown rules? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

With guidance from the government changing and updating, how well do you really know the rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus?

Since March, the government has introduced more rules to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we can go out and meet people, but how many should we meet under the new rules and how should we behave under certain circumstances? Can we now gather for a group pizza?

While some instructions have been clear, others have caused confusion. This is why we created a quiz - for you to see how well you know some of the rules regarding lockdown.

Take the quiz - and then check out how many deaths have been in your village, town or city. The latest coronavirus death figures show Great Dunmow has had the highest percentage of Covid-19 deaths across Uttlesford and Braintree. Meanwhile, Saffron Walden has the lowest figures with one death in the town.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Frustration as Saffron Walden swimming pool stays shut

The swimming pool in Saffron Walden is closed until at least September. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Frustration as Saffron Walden swimming pool stays shut

The swimming pool in Saffron Walden is closed until at least September. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Take our quiz to see how well you know the coronavirus lockdown rules

How many people can you meet under the latest lockdown rules? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Thursday market could be added in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden market. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

Walden’s McKernan takes nett prize in Summer Series

William McKernan in action