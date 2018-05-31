Taste the benefits of veganism at special event in town

Saffron Walden Vegans volunteers. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT Archant

A vegan group is keen to meet people from all backgrounds on Saturday, February 29 - and there is free food involved.

The Saffron Walden Earthlings vegan group is intending to organise a vegan-themed event in the town's market square to raise awareness for the cause.

A spokeswoman for the group said: "We will be focusing on the dairy industry, looking at the ethics of using cows and other animals for milk, the health implications of dairy consumption and the devastating environmental impact.

"We have samples of plant-based cheeses, milks and chocolate to give out to the public, as well as lots of information about switching to a vegan lifestyle."

The samples were donated by companies, with milk offered by Koko, cheese by Bute Island Foods and chocolate by Sainsbury's. Some items supplied will be purchased by the vegan group.

"We would welcome anyone who is considering cutting out dairy products or interested in veganism to come along for a chat on the day, where they can ask any questions they may have and try various food samples. We will be at the market between 10am-1pm," the spokeswoman added.

"Many people are increasingly aware of the impact of animal agriculture on our environment and health, and are wanting to live a kinder and more ethical lifestyle.

"The emissions from animal agriculture are greater than all transport combined (air, road, rail and sea), so this is not an issue that can be ignored.

"Many people are unaware that a dairy cow must give birth to a calf before she can make milk, but also do not know that her calf will then be taken away from her at a day or two old, just so humans can consume the milk instead. The calf will then usually be slaughtered or used for veal if male, or become a dairy cow herself if female. With so many tasty and healthy plant alternatives available, we really feel there is no need for this cycle to continue.

"By focusing on dairy on this occasion, we hope we can help those who want to know more or make the change to find great alternatives to their current food choices."