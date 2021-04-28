News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Team Laptop has helped 50 families

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM April 28, 2021   
Saffron Walden's Team Laptop

Team Laptop, set up to help children with their education by providing donated laptops, tablets, printers and headphones, is still going strong.

And they are appealing for the public to dig into cupboards and donate unused items that could help others.

Jacqui Portway said: "Laptops and donations still coming in. We have supplied about 50 families with equipment. We have gone out as far as Great Dunmow, Thaxted, the villages, and Trumpington."

Based in Saffron Walden, Team Laptop has a dedicated Facebook page and a laptop song written by Walden musician Paul Wood.

Donated books from author Jan Lillefjære from Norway are being sent for the benefit of children getting a Team Laptop delivery.

And they recently were able to offer free educational books to assist students at secondary school level.

If you can help, get in touch with team members Jacqui Portway, Andrew Green and Rebecca Noakes via Facebook or call 07931534599 or email j.portway1@ntlworld.com


