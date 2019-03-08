Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The team behind the Max's Marvellous Fun Day event handed over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fun day took place on the common, in Saffron Walden, in July, and saw hundreds of people turn out to enjoy a range of festivities on offer.

The annual event is held by the family and friends of Max Rowlandson, who was successfully treated at Addenbrooke's for leukaemia aged two.

Now a healthy 11-year-old, Max's event has raised tens of thousands for the hospital.

Part of the £22,500 raised will fund a nursery nurse for children's services for two years.

A spokesman for Team Max, which organised the event, said: "Thanks to the incredible support of the local community the day was such a success and raised more than they could have ever hoped for. There was quite a large sum over for what was needed for the nurse.

"Team Max would like to say a massive 'thank you' to their main sponsor Thaxted Stoves, as well as all the other donors, sponsors and all their supporters."

Team Max also announced that proceeds from the fun day will also be used to buy two special paediatric ventilators to carefully ventilate small, fragile lungs when they can't breathe for themselves, and a 'erfusor pump, which safely delivers medicines to children.

To sponsor Team Max in their next endeavour - Chariots of Fire - log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teammaxchariots.