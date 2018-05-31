Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

A 14-year-old boy was questioned by Essex Police in Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday, February 5, in the presence of his parents.

The teenager was interviewed in connection with reports that vehicles are being damaged by objects, while travelling in the Birchanger area.

Police received up to 20 reports of such damage being done along the A120 and B1383 Stansted Road since Friday, September 20, 2019.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The boy continues to assist us with our enquiries.

"We are currently working with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

"We believe the damage was caused by stones or pellets that are either thrown or fired at vehicles.

"We have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, we have been talking to schools and we are working with partner agencies such as Essex County Council and Highways Agency."

Inspector Colin Cox, of the Uttlesford community policing team, said at the end of last year:

"We are investigating whether vehicles using these roads were damaged by people who have either thrown or fired objects.

"We are working closely with our partners, we have increased patrols, while using specialist assets such as police dogs and drones, and we have been sharing intelligence.

"If these were deliberate acts, then those responsible are putting drivers travelling along busy 60mph roads at serious risk of harm.

"Fortunately, no one has been injured during the incidents we are investigating."

Four separate but similar incidents involving car windscreens happened in November alone. One of the incidents took place on November 20 on the A120 bypass in Takeley.

A moving vehicle was hit by a pellet the next day in Stansted Road, which caused its front window to shatter.

The last two incidents reported in November also took place in Stansted. One of them saw a victim's Land Rover have its windscreen smashed.

If you have any information, call the Uttlesford policing team on 101 or submit your report to Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.