Dedicated day of prayer about coronavirus seeks prayer volunteers

The church is holding a dedicated prayer day on the topic of coronavirus. Picture: THAXTED BAPTIST CHURCH Thaxted Baptist Church

Members of Thaxted Baptist Church have organised a dedicated day of prayer about coronavirus on November 14 from 9am to 5pm, which anybody can take part in, and from their own homes.

Organisers stress you will not be asked to join a church, or be asked to make a donation, and they will only keep in touch if you ask for further contact.

If you would like to register as a prayer volunteer, you can sign up for a 15 minute slot or several slots and commit to pray for Thaxted, or for your particular community.

Organisers hope they will have enough prayer volunteers so that there will always be someone praying for Thaxted, and the towns and villages throughout Uttlesford.

You can send specific prayer requests which are not limited to coronavirus via email to thaxtedprayerday@outlook.com

For further information see the website www.thaxtedbaptistchurch.com or see the church’s Facebook page.