Published: 4:10 PM April 30, 2021

Thaxted Festival will return this summer after a hiatus in 2020.

London Mozart Players are set to take to the stage as the festival's leading performers.

LMP will be joined by acapella group VOCES8 and the award-winning Heath Quartet.

A special 200th anniversary recital on the village's Lincoln Organ will also be led by Cambridge musician Robin Walker.

Cellist Laura van der Heijden is on the festival's line up. Picture: Chris Gloag - Credit: Supplied by Thaxted Festival/Chris Gloag

The festival will take place in Thaxted Parish Church between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27, and the following week from Thursday, July 1 to Sunday, July 4.

Andrew Jenkins, Vice-Chair of the festival, said: "We’re all delighted that it looks likely Thaxted Festival will go ahead this year and can’t wait to welcome back our audience and, of course, our performers, after a tough 12 months for them."

Tickets are set to be released on Tuesday (May 4) online - https://www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk/concerts - for the first time in two years following a 2020 hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.