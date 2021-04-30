Thaxted Festival announces dates and details
- Credit: Supplied by Thaxted Festival
Thaxted Festival will return this summer after a hiatus in 2020.
London Mozart Players are set to take to the stage as the festival's leading performers.
LMP will be joined by acapella group VOCES8 and the award-winning Heath Quartet.
A special 200th anniversary recital on the village's Lincoln Organ will also be led by Cambridge musician Robin Walker.
The festival will take place in Thaxted Parish Church between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27, and the following week from Thursday, July 1 to Sunday, July 4.
You may also want to watch:
Andrew Jenkins, Vice-Chair of the festival, said: "We’re all delighted that it looks likely Thaxted Festival will go ahead this year and can’t wait to welcome back our audience and, of course, our performers, after a tough 12 months for them."
Tickets are set to be released on Tuesday (May 4) online - https://www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk/concerts - for the first time in two years following a 2020 hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road
- 2 Walden Market Square pedestrian scheme being considered
- 3 Why a Devon lighthouse has appeared on a Walden bollard
- 4 Air ambulance sent on 'historic' first mission from new base
- 5 Disruptive passenger caused chaos to trains
- 6 Deer got antlers tangled in camouflage net
- 7 Bleed kits "worth having" in Walden says anti-knife crime charity
- 8 North Uttlesford's 20,000 Covid jabs success
- 9 Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire
- 10 Stansted Airport receives Covid secure recognition