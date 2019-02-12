Advanced search

Thaxted Primary School pupils spend day learning BMX tricks with professional rider

PUBLISHED: 08:26 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 22 February 2019

Children at Thaxted Primary School spent the day learning BMX bike tricks and how the sport can improve confidence.

BMX day at Thaxted Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDBMX day at Thaxted Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mike Mullen, a professional BMX rider with 31 years experience from BMX Academy Growth Mindset, came into school to teach pupils all about ‘growth mindset’ through BMX tricks.

The workshops are designed to empower pupils by encouraging them to use a growth mindset to push their comfort zones and self motivate to achieve each trick challenge.

He started off with an assembly for the whole school talking about his background and how BMX helped him transform his life from a shy, asthmatic and non-sporty boy to achieving his dream of being a champion.

He then spent the rest of the day with pupils from Year 5 and Year 6 teaching them all about resilience.

The children learnt how to find the courage to overcome the fear behind each trick, to change language to self-motivate and empower them to embrace challenges in other areas of life or school.

