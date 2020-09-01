Premier Inn delays opening Saffron Walden hotel until early 2021
PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 September 2020
Archant
A hotel and restaurant initially due to open by summer 2020 is now set to open at the beginning of next year, with delays caused by coronavirus.
Premier Inn in Thaxted Road is due to open in early 2021, together with a Beefeater restaurant, creating approximately 40 new jobs.
The hotel will have 70 bedrooms and 150 restaurant seats, as well as 100 car parking spaces.
A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “In the next few weeks we expect to complete the construction of the shell of the Beefeater restaurant. It’s an exciting milestone for the development as work to fit out the restaurant will then begin and the Beefeater will really start to take shape over the autumn.
“We’re looking forward to progressing the construction over the next few months and opening a latest format Premier Inn and quality new Beefeater restaurant in Saffron Walden in 2021.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.