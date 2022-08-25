Thaxted Singers call for new members

Thaxted Singers are hoping to expand their choir and are welcoming new members - Credit: Thaxted Singers

Thaxted Singers will resume rehearsals in late September and are calling for new members to join.

Formed in 2018 by local musicians Steve and Maggi Griffiths, the choir has a current membership of around 45 singers.

Past performances have included a mix of well-known classics, songs from musical theatre and pop and choral numbers.

After the restrictions of the past two years, the choir hopes to attract new members in all voice parts, whether experienced singers or not. There is no audition to join, and anyone over 14 is welcome.

The next concert will take place on Sunday, December 4 in Thaxted Church. Rehearsals are from 7.30pm to 9pm every Thursday from September 22 at the United Reformed Church in Bolford Street.

The first rehearsal of the term is offered to prospective new members as a free taster rehearsal. To register your interest email maggigriffiths@gmail.com.



