Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Vintage vehicles take centre stage at town motor show

PUBLISHED: 13:19 23 August 2019

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Archant

Hundreds of vehicles were on display at this year's Saffron Walden Motor Show.

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The show, which took place on Sunday, August 18, at the Common, raised funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge.

There were up to 700 vehicles at the event, including cars, bikes, tractors and coaches.

Roger Abbott, event organiser, said: "Everyone enjoyed the day. It's getting bigger every year".

There were various cars at the show, ranging from vintage 1930s cars to present day models.

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Despite the unique look of vintage vehicles, Roger's favourite motor was 'not very old'.

"The Harley-Davidson motorbike was one of my favourites, because it had a sword on the side. It had the knight's helmet where the headlight should have been. It was just an outstanding looking bike," he said.

The event raised funds for the Arthur Rank hospice because of Mr Abbott's appreciation for the charity's work.

This was the 12th motor show edition, with the amount of money raised not yet known.

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Level Results: How pupils in Saffron Walden and Newport fared in 2019

Becca Hayn with A, A*, A* off to University of Manchester to read Geography

Most Read

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Level Results: How pupils in Saffron Walden and Newport fared in 2019

Becca Hayn with A, A*, A* off to University of Manchester to read Geography

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Vintage vehicles take centre stage at town motor show

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Exhibition will reveal secrets of rediscovered church paintings

A medieval wall painting titled The Doom, rediscovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, which will be displayed during the weekend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden’s Sugar sets record at World Championships

Saffron Walden's Laura Sugar in action (pic canoephotography.com)

Reward offered for return of family heirloom

The Rolex was taken on July 29 from a leisure centre in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24