Vintage vehicles take centre stage at town motor show

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

Hundreds of vehicles were on display at this year's Saffron Walden Motor Show.

The show, which took place on Sunday, August 18, at the Common, raised funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge.

There were up to 700 vehicles at the event, including cars, bikes, tractors and coaches.

Roger Abbott, event organiser, said: "Everyone enjoyed the day. It's getting bigger every year".

There were various cars at the show, ranging from vintage 1930s cars to present day models.

Despite the unique look of vintage vehicles, Roger's favourite motor was 'not very old'.

"The Harley-Davidson motorbike was one of my favourites, because it had a sword on the side. It had the knight's helmet where the headlight should have been. It was just an outstanding looking bike," he said.

The event raised funds for the Arthur Rank hospice because of Mr Abbott's appreciation for the charity's work.

This was the 12th motor show edition, with the amount of money raised not yet known.

