How to care for your loved one at home: an introduction to live-in care

A live-in carer can offer support, companionship and help around the home. Picture: Getty Images

Whether it’s offering help around the home, lending a friendly ear or providing round-the-clock-care, a live-in carer can offer some much-needed support and relief for your family.

A live-in carer can offer support to both your loved one and your family. Picture: AMD Home Care A live-in carer can offer support to both your loved one and your family. Picture: AMD Home Care

Barry Pactor from AMD Home Care in Essex shares all you need to know about live-in care and how it can benefit your loved one.

Q: How can I tell if my elderly or vulnerable relative requires some extra support?

If moving around has become more of a struggle for your loved one, they may benefit from a helping hand. Picture: Getty Images If moving around has become more of a struggle for your loved one, they may benefit from a helping hand. Picture: Getty Images

A: If moving around the home and getting out has become more of a struggle for your loved one, they may benefit from a helping hand.

We can offer domiciliary care where we visit for a few hours a week to check in with your loved one, live-in care meaning someone is on hand 24/7 and respite care to help clients recover after an operation.

AMD Home Care staff are highly trained professionals that can offer support for a wide range of illnesses. Picture: Getty Images AMD Home Care staff are highly trained professionals that can offer support for a wide range of illnesses. Picture: Getty Images

Q: What help can a live-in carer provide?

A: It depends on the person. We can offer as little or as much support as needed – both for them and your family.

Caring for a loved one full-time can be hard to balance around work and other responsibilities. A live-in carer can help support your loved one and the whole family.

We can offer help around the home, help your loved one maintain their personal care, cook meals and accompany them on social trips. We can arrange days out with family and friends, pick up medication and take them to their appointments.

Q: Are you able to offer support for more complex health needs or long-term conditions?

A: Our care team can offer the specialist care that someone may need if they are suffering from a long-term illness such as motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, or dementia.

Senior carers are on hand to oversee your loved one’s medical plan, and all our staff are highly trained professionals with up-to-date training to ensure the best level of care is provided.

Q: What are the benefits of home care?

A: Opting for care at home allows your loved one to remain independent and in control of when and how they receive support.

Couples and families can stay together and can remain in the home that they love. It also makes it easier for clients to maintain their regular lifestyle and routine – helping to improve their quality of life.

We have one client who loves the fish and chips served at their local pub so we make sure to take her there for dinner at least once a week!

We’re able to provide a personalised, client-led level of care, working closely with families to discover options best for them. No two clients are the same, which is why we offer a personalised care plan tailored to each individual’s needs.

Q: How should I approach discussing care options with my family member?

A: Taking the first step is hard, but it can be made easier by researching what care options are available. Discuss what your priority care needs are and what type of support you and your loved one feel they need.

I’d recommend starting small – arrange a visit once a week with a carer to give your loved one a chance to get to know them. We offer flexible care services, meaning as your needs change, we can adapt and change with you, to ensure your loved one is receiving the support they need.

Contact us for more information. We can explain how the service works and book your family member in for an assessment.

We aim to provide the same level of care that we’d expect for our families and are dedicated to providing support to anyone that would prefer to continue an independent life at home.

Visit amdcare.co.uk for more information about our care packages.

Call 01277 890051 or email customerservice@amdcare.co.uk to have a friendly chat with one of our team.