LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF THE PREMISES LICENCE under Section 17 OF THE ACT

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 April 2020

Name of Applicant THE CURIOUS GOAT

Postal address of premises 8 CROSS STREET, SAFFRONWALDEN, ESSEX CB10 1 EX

Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. This application is made for extension to the times that the licence carries out licensable activities `M’ - the sale by retail of alcohol ON the premises only Monday to Wednesday 11:00am to 17:00pm Thursday to Saturday 11:00am to 23:00pm Sundays & Bank holidays 11:00am to 17:00pm The opening hours of the premises Monday to Wednesday 08:00ann to 17:00pm, Thursday to Saturday 08:00am to 23:00pm Sundays & Bank holidays 08:00am to 17:00pm.

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 5th May 2020 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine.

