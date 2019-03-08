Saffron Walden charity out to show that laughter is the best medicine

Fundraising for The Laughter Specialists at an event in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

Crowds gathered in Saffron Walden on Saturday to donate to a charity that aims to bring laughter to sick and vulnerable children.

The Laughter Specialists are trying to raise awareness for what laughter can do for sick and special needs children, and their families in the East Anglian region. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Laughter Specialists are trying to raise awareness for what laughter can do for sick and special needs children, and their families in the East Anglian region. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The ‘Smile a Mile’ event was held in King Street to raise awareness and funds for Kerinda Trigg’s London Marathon endeavour in April in aid of the Laughter Specialists charity.

The fundraising event featured music from Twisted Funk and Alfie Slade, a guest appearance from Princess Belle from Enchanted Parties, face painting by the Luna Glitter bar, a cheeky crocodile and bear, and fun entertainment from Annie Aris and Patrick Jacobs, founders of the Laughter Specialists.

“Kerinda has been tirelessly putting on events to raise the precious funds we so badly need to continue our wonderful work,” a spokesman for the charity said. So far, Kerinda has raised more than £6,500 and is working towards her £10,000 target.

The Laughter Specialists is based in Saffron Walden and spreads the magic of laughter to hospitals and special schools, reaching sick children across East Anglia.

You can sponsor Kerinda at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KerindaTrigg.

One if The Laughter Specialists' loyal supporter is running the London Marathon in April, and the event took on that theme. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO One if The Laughter Specialists' loyal supporter is running the London Marathon in April, and the event took on that theme. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Laughter Specialists outside British Heart Foundation in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Laughter Specialists outside British Heart Foundation in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Laughter Specialists were raised funds in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Laughter Specialists were raised funds in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Laughter Specialists outside the British Heart Foundation shop all day, with a running machine with someone constantly running throughout the day �a Smile a Mile�, along with music from local musicians and entertainment. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Laughter Specialists outside the British Heart Foundation shop all day, with a running machine with someone constantly running throughout the day �a Smile a Mile�, along with music from local musicians and entertainment. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Laughter Specialists outside the British Heart Foundation shop all day, with a running machine with someone constantly running throughout the day �a Smile a Mile�, along with music from local musicians and entertainment. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Laughter Specialists outside the British Heart Foundation shop all day, with a running machine with someone constantly running throughout the day �a Smile a Mile�, along with music from local musicians and entertainment. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Event raises money for The Laughter Specialists in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Event raises money for The Laughter Specialists in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Entertainment from The Laughter Specialists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Entertainment from The Laughter Specialists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Entertainment from The Laughter Specialists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Entertainment from The Laughter Specialists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Event raises money for The Laughter Specialists in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Event raises money for The Laughter Specialists in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO