Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 15:38 15 February 2019

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

Archant

The owners of The Party Box in Saffron Walden have thanked customers for their support after they closed their store in George Street.

The Party Box, which still has a shop in Bishop’s Stortford, provides party supplies, fancy dress costumes and also a wedding service.

A notice on the door says: “Sadly our Saffron Walden shop is now closed. But we are still open in Bishop’s Stortford and are offering exactly the same committed and friendly service there. We can offer a delivery service if you cannot get to Bishop’s Stortford. Thank you to all our customers for your support over the years.”

Products are also available online by visiting www.thepartybox.co.uk.

Most Read

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.

Father and daughter build Lego model of Saffron Walden’s market square

Matilda Webb, who built the model of the Market Square in Saffron Walden with her father, Andrew.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Care home plan unveiled for Homebase site in Saffron Walden

Artist impression of the care home which is proposed to replace Homebase in Saffron Walden.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

Radwinter Primary School pupils donate their unwanted books to Syrian refugees

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School donate unwanted books to Syrian refugees. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor ‘prepared to go to the barricades’ over plan to close town library

Cllr Martin Foley leading the protest in Chelmsford. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW: Mark Thomas’s one-man play about the NHS packs a punch hard enough to restart the heart - Cambridge Junction February 12

Mark Thomas: Check-Up- Our NHS @ 70

Teenagers invited to police cadet open evening

Essex Police cadets will have the change to help their community and learn skills. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24