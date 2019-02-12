The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down. Archant

The owners of The Party Box in Saffron Walden have thanked customers for their support after they closed their store in George Street.

The Party Box, which still has a shop in Bishop’s Stortford, provides party supplies, fancy dress costumes and also a wedding service.

A notice on the door says: “Sadly our Saffron Walden shop is now closed. But we are still open in Bishop’s Stortford and are offering exactly the same committed and friendly service there. We can offer a delivery service if you cannot get to Bishop’s Stortford. Thank you to all our customers for your support over the years.”

Products are also available online by visiting www.thepartybox.co.uk.