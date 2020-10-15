Uttlesford District Council mourns deceased R4U Councillor Alan Storah

Councillor Alan Storah, who has been serving the villages of Radwinter, Little Bardfield, Hempstead, Great and Little Sampford, passed away unexpectedly, Photo: Supplied by Dan Starr/R4U. Supplied by Dan Starr/R4U

Uttlesford District Council’s flag has been flying at half mast in honour of Councillor Alan Storah, who suddenly passed away last weekend.

R4U Cllr Storah was elected as the ward member for The Sampfords in May 2019. He was appointed as Chair of the Local Plan Leadership Group due to his planning expertise.

A UDC spokesperson said: “His passing has been a complete shock to us all, and we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Dan Starr, Chair of Residents for Uttlesford, said: “It is with the greatest of sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Alan Storah. He died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend. Alan was a canny Yorkshire man with a smart brain and infectious smile who was well liked and trusted. He settled in Saffron Walden 20 years ago and loved it here.

“As a result of a long career in town planning he supported many local residents groups and their town and parish councils with their planning matters. He was elected to represent The Sampfords Ward at Uttlesford District Council in 2019. Many times over the last 18 months Alan said it was a ‘true joy and honour’ to represent the villages of Radwinter, Little Bardfield, Hempstead, Great and Little Sampford.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be hugely missed by those that knew him.”