Advanced search

Uttlesford District Council mourns deceased R4U Councillor Alan Storah

PUBLISHED: 17:04 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 15 October 2020

Councillor Alan Storah, who has been serving the villages of Radwinter, Little Bardfield, Hempstead, Great and Little Sampford, passed away unexpectedly, Photo: Supplied by Dan Starr/R4U.

Councillor Alan Storah, who has been serving the villages of Radwinter, Little Bardfield, Hempstead, Great and Little Sampford, passed away unexpectedly, Photo: Supplied by Dan Starr/R4U.

Supplied by Dan Starr/R4U

Uttlesford District Council’s flag has been flying at half mast in honour of Councillor Alan Storah, who suddenly passed away last weekend.

R4U Cllr Storah was elected as the ward member for The Sampfords in May 2019. He was appointed as Chair of the Local Plan Leadership Group due to his planning expertise.

A UDC spokesperson said: “His passing has been a complete shock to us all, and we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Dan Starr, Chair of Residents for Uttlesford, said: “It is with the greatest of sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Alan Storah. He died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend. Alan was a canny Yorkshire man with a smart brain and infectious smile who was well liked and trusted. He settled in Saffron Walden 20 years ago and loved it here.

“As a result of a long career in town planning he supported many local residents groups and their town and parish councils with their planning matters. He was elected to represent The Sampfords Ward at Uttlesford District Council in 2019. Many times over the last 18 months Alan said it was a ‘true joy and honour’ to represent the villages of Radwinter, Little Bardfield, Hempstead, Great and Little Sampford.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be hugely missed by those that knew him.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Uttlesford District Council mourns deceased R4U Councillor Alan Storah

Councillor Alan Storah, who has been serving the villages of Radwinter, Little Bardfield, Hempstead, Great and Little Sampford, passed away unexpectedly, Photo: Supplied by Dan Starr/R4U.

County Council “welcomes” decision to place Essex under high level coronavirus restrictions

Health Minister Matt Hancock. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden delivers donated mobility equipment to PhysioNet depot

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden's Ed Netsel with PhysioNet’s Peter Thompson and the consignment of wheelchairs delivered to Yorkshire. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

Call for Essex charities and voluntary organisations to apply for up to £5,000

Julie Fosh, the High Sheriff of Essex, calls for funding applications from local charities and community groups. Photo: Supplied by ECF.

Great Notley Country Park to be lit up in green to celebrate Green Flag status

Park Ranger Andrea Gabriel and Councillor Simon Walsh with the Green Flag Award. Picture: Essex County Council